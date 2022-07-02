Letter: Thank you for voting

Another election is now over, congratulations to the winners. To those who didn’t win, thank you for running. As for the election itself, this was one of the dirtiest, dirt-digging, stab-them-in-the-back elections I can remember. No one, and I do mean no one, mentioned what they were going to do. Everyone was more interested in looking for dirt on the other person. What ever happened to a clean, fair, honest election? Every candidate used the words “cut taxes.” It’s a lie because McHenry County is one of the highest taxed counties in the whole United States.

Here in McHenry County, there are 225,443 registered voters. Of those registered, only 43,635 cast a vote. Thank you to the 43,635. To the 181,808 who couldn’t be bothered, you are not a good role model to your children or grandchildren. You would be the first to complain about the high price for gas, food and other items and yet you are not helping to solve the problems. Think about it, only 19.36% took the time to vote. Over 80% couldn’t bother. What a shame.

Wally Gullang

Huntley