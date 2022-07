I suggest that before a person is to give his or her oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution, he or she should read the Constitution.

In that reading, they will discover there is no codicil allowing the oath-taker the prerogative of selecting which rulings they will or will not “support and defend”.

Mr. President, Madam Speaker, Mr. Majority Leader – read the Constitution.

Bill McElman

Lake in the Hills