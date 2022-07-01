Letter: The rest of the software glitch story

As one of the eights judges at the polling place that was the subject of the news article regarding the June 28 software glitch, the incident did not end with the judges not knowing what to do with a non-partisan ballot. The judges all have proper training and take an oath prior to opening the polling place at 6 a.m. All specimen ballots at the polling place are posted at the entrance and after closing at 7 p.m., a paper tabulation is posted of votes cast. Bedsides training, experience and oath of office, an instruction manual is available for consultation. When the automated voter record would not release a non-partisan ballot, even though one was available, the McHenry County Clerk was called. No other voters were delayed in casting their ballot and the various solutions were heard on a speakerphone by the participating judges and voters. No solution acceptable to the voter nor the ability to change the system was available to the judges and the voter as instructed in the manual to directly contact the county. The voter was apparently able to cast the requested ballot as did some 716 voters at the polling place. It may seem like a long way around the barn, but to this election judge, every vote was cast. Thank you fellow judges and, most of all, thank you voters.

Robert Kosin

Crystal Lake