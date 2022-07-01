Letter: The aftermath of Donald Trump

The Jan. 6 hearings and last week’s Supreme Court rulings bring into sharp focus the damage that Donald Trump has done to our country.

From the hearings, it’s clear that Trump conspired to overthrow our government and in the process convinced his base the election was stolen. While in office, he packed the Supreme Court with three justices. These judges joined Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito to push forward an agenda promulgated by a relatively small number of theocrats whose goal is to impose their radical views on the rest of us.

No right to abortion. Unrestricted concealed carry. What’s next?

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin