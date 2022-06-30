Letter: Why is it an attack on our rights?

Just how much has the NRA paid lawmakers to totally ignore the public that elected them and use the American right to buy and use guns. The Second Amendment was written in a different era. It does not give anyone the right to buy military weapons, specifically designed to kill people.

Why is it an attack on our rights to:

• Ban the purchase and use of weapons used to kill people? Should we also have the right to own bazookas, Howitzers, tanks?

• Register all firearms? (We register/license cars, hair dressers, liquor, cigarettes, doctors, lawyers.)

• Require background checks for any firearms purchase whether at a store, gun show or any other venue (and not issue the weapon until the check shows no issues)?

• Ban the use and sale of firearms accessories designed to increase the killing power of a firearm like bump-stocks, large capacity magazines?

Now Congress is patting itself on the back for passing a bill which amounts to a wet noodle when held up to what the majority of us want to see to stem the flow of guns, especially guns and accessories that enable the mass murders we have witnessed over the past 10 years.

Please call your elected representatives and let them know your opinion on this issue. Also, remember how our Congress refused to put teeth into gun control when you vote in November.

Phil Castagna

Woodstock