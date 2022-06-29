Letter: Judge Luttig’s Jan. 6 testimony

Judge J. Michael Luttig, esteemed in Republican legal circles and a leading conservative thinker, testified at a recent Jan. 6 Committee hearing and provided a sharp condemnation of the former president’s attempts to overturn the election. In his statement to the committee, Judge Luttig said Donald Trump and his allies “instigated” a war on democracy “so that he could cling to power.”

The judge admonished:

“No American ought to turn away from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, until all of America comes to grips with what befell our country that day, and we decide what we want for our democracy from this day, forward.”

“The genius that is America’s democracy is this: The Constitution vests all power in ‘We the People.’ We agreed in the Constitution to delegate our power to our representatives, only during their time in our service, and at that, exclusively for the purpose of representing our interests in the Nation’s Capital, not theirs. Our democracy is the process through which our representatives, using the power that we have delegated to them, in turn and intrust, govern us. We choose in our national elections those who we want to represent us, including most importantly the President of the United States. It is for this simple reason that to steal an election for the presidency from us is to steal our democracy from us.”

“America’s democracy was almost stolen from us on Wednesday, Jan. 6.”

