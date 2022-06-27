Letter: Thankful for the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays for many reasons. But the main reason I love the Fourth of July is what it symbolizes: the birth of the greatest nation on earth populated by patriotic citizens of differing ethnic backgrounds, political persuasions and geographic locations.

This Fourth of July we celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States of America, a nation that serves as the beacon of the free world because of its ideals and its people. I encourage everyone to take a moment this holiday to give thanks to those willing to die so that we could remain free.

As a former paratrooper in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division and as a member of the Illinois National Guard and Reserve, I admire and cherish the sacrifice, bravery and heroism our men and women in the armed forces display every day. The many American flags proudly displayed throughout our neighborhoods represent the selfless sacrifices of these heroes.

This year is my 24th and final year as Illinois Secretary of State. I am filled with gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to serve the people of Illinois. It has been the honor of a lifetime.

Along with being thankful, I am also hopeful – hopeful that we will find a way to be more charitable toward one another when we disagree on political issues. Perhaps we can learn to appreciate one another if we would listen more and talk less.

My hope is that everyone has a safe and wonderful Fourth of July as we give thanks for this nation, that we appreciate each other for our differences and that we never forget those departed who helped shape our country.

Jesse White

Illinois Secretary of State