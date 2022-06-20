Letter: Tony Colatorti ‘exemplifies the definition of integrity’

“The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office.” - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Tony Colatorti exemplifies the definition of integrity. When the two candidates announced they were running for McHenry County sheriff, my husband and I sat down with Tony. His sincerity struck me when he discussed how he and his opponent had sat down and agreed how they’d keep it a clean campaign. To our disappointment, his opponent did the contrary, showing lack of respect and integrity. This was when we decided we would be voting for Tony Colatorti for sheriff because family and integrity are of the utmost importance. We all can play he said/she said all day and will get nothing productive done. I speak from the heart and tell you what I know about the man my family is supporting for sheriff. He is an approachable man. He is a family man who puts his family first. He is a man of his word; if he tells you something, it is sincere because he possesses integrity. He believes strongly in upholding the U.S. Constitution and will protect our rights. He is a true leader. This is the man I will be voting for on June 28 because he is beyond qualified in certification and in life experience and is the type of leader our county needs.

Angela Byrnes

Crystal Lake