Letter: Vote for Mary Mahady in the primary

I know some people don’t like to vote in the primaries, especially this year when the primary election falls just before a holiday weekend, Tuesday, June 28.

You can vote early in a number of locations throughout the county. The Northwest Herald had been good about getting that information published.

We can’t afford to be apathetic about politics right now. Our very democracy is at stake. If we don’t have fair, honest elections we will lose our democracy and see it replaced with dictatorship.

McHenry County Clerk, Joe Tirio, has performed poorly (there has not been one single election in this county under him that didn’t have significant mistakes made by him). It’s imperative we vote in the primary to put Mary Mahady on the ballot in November.

Her opponent in the primary doesn’t have her experience, skill or the ability to beat Tirio in November. She does. If Mary is our county clerk, we can be sure that everyone who has a legal right to vote has the opportunity to do so and everyone’s vote will be counted. So, make the effort and vote in the primary for Mary Mahady.

Karen Lavin

Wonder Lake