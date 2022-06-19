Letter: Robb Tadelman ‘clear choice’ for sheriff

Robb Tadelman has to be the clear choice for sheriff due to his lengthy and credible law enforcement background. He has been working towards this prestigious position his whole career and is going to be a phenomenal asset to McHenry County and its people.

I have known Robb since the fourth grade at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Hoffman Estates. It was an instant friendship that traveled the halls of Fremd High School and then onto Western Michigan University. The bond runs deep and remains to this day. Whether it was in the classroom or on the playing field; Robb was a leader and was born to do it the right way. A huge reason for this was the backbone found at home within his upbringing. Robb comes from a superb family that would do anything for anyone at any cost. Robb takes these same morals to the job and I know that he will do what is best for McHenry County.

On June 28, make sure to mark your ballot for Robb Tadelman. He will not let you down. He is the right choice and it is peace of mind knowing he will be in charge.

Vote Tadelman for McHenry County sheriff.

Roy Pederson

Cary