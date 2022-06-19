Letter: Sheriff candidate Tony Colatorti is ‘can do, get it done’ guy

I am a friend of Tony Colatorti and his family for almost two decades. Tony is one of the hardest working men I know. He has always been driven and made his family top priority — even through the challenges we all experience in life.

Tony is a “can do, get it done” guy.

Tony’s career as an officer has only progressed since he joined the force. I believe his experience as an officer, especially as a chief, has prepared him to take on the various challenges being McHenry Country Sheriff demands. In closing, I don’t feel that you could find a better man to be McHenry County’s next sheriff.

Daniel Ziomek

McHenry