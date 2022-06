Am I the only one in McHenry County that is wondering why Robb Tadelman is so fearful of Tony Colatorti?

He has been relentless in his pursuit to discredit Tony. Going so far as to seek assistance from The Electoral Board, The McHenry County Court, and finally The Appellate Court. All at the expense of taxpayer dollars.

I did my homework. I trust Tony. I believe in his integrity and history.

Maybe it’s time to drain McHenry County’s swamp.

Gail Haase

Marengo