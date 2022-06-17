Letter: ‘A well regulated militia’

“A well regulated militia.”

People seem to leave that out when talking about the Second Amendment.

Alexander Hamilton, the author of the Federalist No. 29, states that a well regulated militia composed of the people will be more uniform and beneficial to the “public defense” of Americans. That a small but well regulated militia is the answer. Hamilton concludes that the militia, as is constituted directly of the people and managed by the states, is not a danger to liberty. So bearing arms is “the right of the people” who would make up a state militia.

I am sure they could not foresee the weapons we have now that are used to kill innocent people in schools, churches, grocery stores, etc.

Let’s ban military weapons from anyone not in the military and multiple rounds of ammunition. These are weapons made to kill. We have the National Guard and police.

But we have lobbyists for the NRA and weapons manufacturers. And the GOP taking their money, which seems to be more important than people’s lives.

Funny, the party who thinks anyone should be able to get a gun and kill and permanently injure innocent people, is also against national health care to heal the sick.

Cynthia Barber

Algonquin