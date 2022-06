I wouldn’t be as opposed to changes in gun laws if I believed the criminals would obey them. I believe there are enough rifles worldwide that the drug gangs would have another product to sell. If they can get drugs and people across the border, they can also get guns. Punish the people who use guns, not the guns.

If you want to keep the peace, keep your guns. After World War II, Russia could destroy us and we could destroy them. We had no war.

Walter Steffens

Johnsburg