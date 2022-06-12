Letter: Vote Tony Colatorti

I’m proud to support Tony Colatorti for McHenry County Sheriff.

Tony has the experience, business acumen and the community’s best interest to lead and protect the minute he’s elected as sheriff. I trust him to cultivate change within our county offices to better serve our citizens.

Despite his opponent’s desperate attempts to boot him off the ballot, Tony’s remained steadfast in upholding the values of integrity throughout his campaign and has continually proven he is a man of his word.

Grace Jackson

Crystal Lake