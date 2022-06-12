Letter: Vote for Tony Colatorti

I would like to express my opinion of Tony Colatorti and why he would be the best choice for McHenry County sheriff. I’ve known Tony for almost 20 years. We started as neighbors and quickly became friends. Watching Tony as a husband, father, police officer and businessman, I have always been in awe of this man.

When it was decided he was going to open Cucina Bella, he put his mind to it and despite some setbacks and hurdles, he opened his restaurant. I believe anything Tony puts his mind to he will achieve. Tony is honest, caring and an overall great human being wanting to make his community a better place.

His political views and hopes are with a true and real spirit. He is not into mud slinging and dirty tricks. I’m here to just give a real picture of Tony and hope to inspire all to vote on June 28 for the best possible sheriff that we need. Vote for Tony Colatorti, you will be glad you did.

Mary Beth Corpolongo

Crystal Lake