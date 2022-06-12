Letter: Vote for Judge Elizabeth Rochford

In the upcoming election, the stakes have never been higher. That’s why we need Democrat Judge Elizabeth Rochford on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Judge Rochford has earned the respect of her colleagues. She is a Democrat who comes “Highly Recommended” and “Highly Qualified” for the office of Illinois Supreme Court by the Illinois State Bar Association and the Lake County Bar Association. Judge Rochford has also received the highest judicial ratings based on her experience as a judge, brilliant legal skills and excellent temperament on the bench.

Judge Rochford is willing to stand up for those who have been treated inequitably. Secretary of State Jesse White, a longtime advocate for the most vulnerable, described Judge Rochford as a “a brilliant judge – and more importantly – a person who is highly decorated for her work promoting diversity and equality.” Judge Rochford is honest, fair and trustworthy.

I invite you to judge for yourself and vote for our friend and trusted advocate, Judge Elizabeth Rochford to the Illinois Supreme Court on June 28. If you would like to learn more about her, you can visit her website at www.judgerochfordforsupremecourt.com.

Susan Garrett

Lake Forest