Letter: Support Tony Colatorti for Sheriff

I’m writing in support of McHenry County sheriff candidate Tony Colatorti.

I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Tony over the past decade, as his wife is one of my dearest friends from school. When I met him, what struck me was his kindness and disposition. I instantly knew he was a good guy and was happy to see my friend with someone so dedicated, hardworking and caring. Over the years, I have watched them build their family and pursue shared goals, personally and professionally. When faced with life’s difficulties, Tony has always done what’s right and I believe his strong values will serve McHenry County well. I stand behind his mission to clean up the culture in the sheriff’s deptartment, to invest in and equip our law enforcement with measurable tools to help keep our families safe, and to serve the people of our community. We want a non-typical politician in such an important role, and he is one who has the experience and acumen, but without the underlying agenda. Without a doubt, it’s Tony’s vision and character that earns him my vote on June 28.

Allison Doud

Crystal Lake