Letter: Choose a Libertarian ballot this primary

I have just returned from the 2022 Libertarian National Convention in Reno, Nevada, where I was honored to serve as one of over 30 delegates chosen to represent the Libertarian Party of Illinois among nearly 1,000 from across the nation. I also served on the convention Platform Committee and sang in the first-ever Libertarian choir.

It was a thrill to meet so many like-minded individuals who are committed to setting the world free in our lifetime, especially other candidates seeking election in 2022 spanning the nation from Feena Bonoan in Hawaii to Thomas Quiter in New York. I have tremendous optimism that we will continue to be the fastest growing political party in the nation despite the unfair challenges we share with all minor political parties.

Challenges like unrealistic ballot petition thresholds and nonsensical gerrymandering inhibit not only the minor parties, but also the political voice of their members and supporters. Voters have an opportunity, especially in battleground states like Illinois, to improve the integrity of elections by choosing to vote for Libertarian candidates in this year’s primary and general elections.

Kenneth Mattes

Algonquin