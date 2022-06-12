Letter: Biden in a tough spot

I still opine that in historical comparisons among all past presidents, President Biden will be in the middle of the pack. Biden deserves qualified credit for his handling of not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He is correct in seeing Vladimir Putin as an adversarial authoritarian war criminal, not a personal buddy. He’s also right to support our ally South Korea rather than exchanging love letters with the authoritarian dictator of North Korea.

But the withdrawal from Afghanistan could have been handled better. True, he simply implemented the exact plan that his predecessor had put into motion. Why didn’t he improve upon it, drawing out the withdrawal process longer, to avoid creating a power vacuum? To be fair, there was bad intelligence on the speed of the Taliban retaking Kabul, but the blame game went too far. One example, the only “Americans left behind” were people with dual citizenship who chose to remain in Afghanistan. The real question is why, after 20 years of training by the American military, the Afghan army was so ineffective.

President Biden is in a tough spot because his Democratic Party has various factions with different goals and ideals. (That used to be true of the Republican Party also.) Biden by nature is a moderate, but he still needs political support from the progressives. The left criticizes Biden for being too conservative.

Stan Perrin

Crystal Lake