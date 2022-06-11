Letter: Why is no ID needed to vote?

Everyone talks of “free and fair elections” and yet Illinois refuses to require a form of ID to cast a vote. Why is that? There’s the old argument that an ID is needed to write a check (an outdated form to pay bills, I know), purchase alcohol and cigarettes, rent a hotel room and more, and yet nothing is required to show who you are when placing your vote in some of the most important elections in this country. If you are a legal citizen of this country and you are who you say you are, why not show an ID? The county administration does everything possible to make sure all voters get to cast a ballot - even registering voters on Election Day. So, why do some people get offended verifying who they are?

Toni Sebastian

Woodstock