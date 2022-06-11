Letter: Vote for Tony Colatorti

I have known Tony Colatorti for over 17 years and my husband has known him even longer. Tony has always been a man of integrity, a leader, a hard worker, a man of class, a man of the law and a family man. He has been a law enforcement officer for longer than I’ve known him. All these attributes are what makes a wonderful sheriff, one for all the people of the community — especially for the sheriff’s office itself. Change is what McHenry county needs.

Tony has more experience and on-the-job leadership knowledge than his opponent — in the world of policing as well as the business world. As a mom and responsible American, I do not want a ”yes man” in office. McHenry’s status quo needs to change. My sheriff’s office needs to be superior, but as it’s been running in previous years it’s only adequate. Tony’s vision will keep all of us in the community safe. He will not bow down to anyone who is trying to take our American rights away from us. Tony will protect and fight for all of our families to keep us all free and safe.

Tony will reimagine the sheriff’s office and bring it into the 21st century, focus on rehabilitation and make sure criminals are prosecuted accordingly. He will answer to no one except the community. Tony will be the people’s sheriff. I can’t wait to vote for Tony Colatorti on June 28,

Nicole LaVere

Lake in the Hills



