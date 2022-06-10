Letter: Sensible gun safety laws

What is top of mind for me is finding a way to pass sensible gun safety laws.

While it’s possible the U.S. Senate may do something, whatever is finally approved won’t be enough and won’t address the most important issue: AR-15 and other military-style rifles have no place in society.

Their only purpose is to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time.

Also, body armor (tactical gear), bump stocks and massive amounts of ammunition shouldn’t be sold to anyone. Here again, the only reason for buying any of these is for use in some kind of attack intended to kill people while protecting the shooter.

While I know the Senate won’t approve banning these guns, I do think society is so outraged by these mass killings that we have a chance of voting enough Republicans out in the midterms. We might actually be able to accomplish this and simultaneously preserve a woman’s right to choose.

Janice Miller

Huntley