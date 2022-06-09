Letter: Vote for Elizabeth Rochford

Democrat Elizabeth Rochford is running for Illinois Supreme Court. Please vote for her. She is devoted to making the courts fair and accessible for all, she was a former state’s attorney, she was a former commissioner for the Illinois Court of Claims and she’s been a judge in the 19th Judicial Circuit and Illinois Bar Association president.

She is especially concerned about justice for the most vulnerable. She graduated from the Loyola University with both her bachelor and law degree. She is committed to fairness and public safety.

Please vote for Elizabeth Rochford in the upcoming primary election.

Darlene Lawler Schlies

McHenry