Letter: Voting in the June 28 primary

This year’s primary election is on Tuesday, June 28. The date is unusually late because of the delay in receiving U.S. Census data and the constitutional requirement to adjust districts based on population. Because of this and other reasons, voting this year may be confusing. You need to prepare and make a plan to vote.

Are you registered to vote? You can check your registration status and register to vote at the State Board of Elections website. Start by going to ova.elections.il.gov/registrationlookup.aspx to check your registration. Remember, the deadline to register online is Sunday, June 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Next, did you get your voter registration card in the mail a couple weeks ago? Did you look at it closely? Chances are your precinct number and polling place have changed. If you have not received a voter registration card in the mail, call the McHenry County Clerk’s Office at 815-334-4242.

Be sure to check your new voter registration card to confirm your precinct number. Check the back of your card to find out where your polling place is located.

But you have other voting options available. Vote By Mail Applications are available now. You can designate whether you would like a Democrat, Libertarian or Republican ballot. Go to the McHenry County Clerk’s website to fill out an application online or download and mail it in. www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/county-clerk/elections/vote-by-mail. Once you receive your ballot you can return it via mail or at several drop boxes located throughout the county.

Consider voting early. You can vote at the County Clerk’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Starting Monday, June 13, you can vote at additional Early Voting Locations. The locations and hours can be found on the Clerk’s website.

Whatever your voting plan, be prepared and make sure you vote. Primaries are the election before the election, narrowing the ballot for November. Now is the time to decide how you will vote and who you will vote for, because every election has consequences, and is determined by the people who show up.

Paula Yensen

Lake in the Hills