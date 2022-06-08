Letter: Vote Robb Tadelman for McHenry County sheriff

I’m voting for Robb Tadelman for McHenry County sheriff.

Our families first met 13 years ago. Robb drove a McHenry County Sheriff’s car. Our teenage kids at the time started calling him Sheriff Robb. The name stuck. Our families became quick friends. We started depending on each other for small things. It has grown to family dinner nights, watching each other’s houses, and finally my daughter, a schoolteacher, tutoring his girls during the COVID-19 lockdown.

I have worked with the public my entire life. My job is to listen to and understand people to help them. I had Robb figured out on day one. He is authentic, sincere and most of all not afraid to laugh at himself. He was put on this earth to serve. The trait that stood out most was his character.

One particular time that sticks out in my mind was several years ago on Black Friday weekend. Robb was coming home from shift and noticed the garage door open with my car inside, my keys in my car, my purse and several packages hanging out of the the car door which was ajar. It turned out I was careless and forgot to bring in the rest of my things. He informed us and we were so grateful. The outcome could have been very different.

There is a saying that character is how you treat those who can do nothing for you. I’m voting for my friend Robb Tadelman on June 28 because of his qualifications and his character.

Donna Collins

Lake in the Hills