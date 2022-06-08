Letter: How to achieve gun safety

If we keep doing the same thing, we will have the same result.

The gun issue requires thinking outside the box. I don’t care about controlling guns or gun owners, but I do want gun safety.

If you believe mental health is the problem, background checks are a good beginning. Then let’s require a mental health evaluation before we issue a FOID card or let someone start buying guns.

If people want to own a military style weapon, let’s require military style training on that weapon. We require special training for a motorcycle so why not a gun?

Stronger school security will not stop deaths in churches, stores, cemeteries and hospitals so what’s the plan beyond schools? I am not happy worrying about how many people will give up their right to life each day because of gun violence.

Nancy Delware

Crystal Lake