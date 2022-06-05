Letter: Peggy Hubbard for U.S. Senate

The Republican establishment in Illinois is composed of country club Republicans In Name Only (RINOs). Many of these candidates simply do not connect with working class voters, real conservatives or the minority community. The establishment cannot stand the fact that Illinoisans are supporting grass root conservative candidates like Peggy Hubbard, who is running for U.S. Senate. Peggy has broad support among voters from all walks of life. She is the only real conservative who can and God willing will beat U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Peggy is honest, understanding, brave, bold, and an action-oriented Republican dynamo. She supports the America First Agenda, life, liberty, the rule of law and economic opportunity for all. The sum of Peggy’s Navy, police, and government experience combined with her passion to serve the people of Illinois makes her the most viable candidate for the U.S. Senate. Peggy is a strong and decisive leader who will bring us together and help restore a bright future for America and Illinois.

Jim Uribe

Rock Island