Letter: Anderson letter response

This is in response to a recent letter to the editor by Bob Anderson where he writes about the need to eliminate townships in Illinois. As a trustee in McHenry County’s Greenwood Township, your readers need to know that Mr. Anderson’s statements do not mention that most counties which no longer have township governments are fully covered by municipal governments which do what township government once did. Such an example is Cook County and much of Lake County. Mr. Anderson’s arguments are not valid when it comes to rural counties or rural McHenry County.

Further, the property taxes which townships levy constitute only a minimal amount of what one’s total property tax bill lists. In my own case, my combined township and road and bridge tax is only 3.8% of my total bill. The largest portion of one’s property tax bill is for educational expenses.

Townships like Greenwood are required to hold annual meetings where a future year’s budget is presented and the township’s residents attending the meetings vote to approve or disapprove the various budget proposals. These meetings are by law advertised in local newspapers but, sadly, are almost always very poorly attended. Our township always welcomes its residents to come to our monthly meetings (third Monday of the month) to discuss economic and road issues important to them.

Townships exist to provide immediate emergency financial aide to families in economic dire straits. Township road commissioners such as Greenwood’s Don Goad do a superb job of plowing rural roads in winter, patching and paving in summer and in summer mowing and dangerous tree removal.

Craig Pfankuche

Wonder Lake