Letter: Time to ask some questions

With all the mass shootings, murder and violent crime in general maybe we should ask how many of the murderers and violent criminals came from:

A home with a mother and father?

Had dinner every night with the family and no cell phone at the table?

Believed in God and practiced a religion?

Were former military?

Were involved in sports and other school activities?

Learned to hunt and fish with their father?

Had a curfew?

Where taught personal responsibility?

Are pro life?

Were Boy Scouts?

Were taught to respect their parents?

Were taught to respect teachers?

Were taught to respect law lnforcement?

Just asking.

Anthony J. Santinello

Huntley