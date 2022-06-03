Letter: This is who we are

We are a country who has made a conscious choice to put the availability of weapons of war and murder above the lives of our children and loved ones.

We are a country where the majority of people want common sense gun safety measures enacted. Yet, we are being held hostage by politicians who are bought and paid for by the NRA, which has become a protection racket.

We are a country who continues to elect these politicians to office no matter how many people continue to die.

We are a country who listened to the story of a fourth-grader who knew the only way to survive was to cover herself in blood and play dead.

America is the only country where these atrocities are taking place, where this is accepted and tolerated.

If this is who we really are, we need not worry about protecting our democracy. We are already doomed.

Dawn Kristensen

Crystal Lake