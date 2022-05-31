Letter: Let’s make ‘herstory’ in McHenry County

The past two years have brought our community and nation some of the most historical firsts, especially when it comes to women in positions of power. I’d like to give honorable mention to just a few extraordinary examples. In our county, Jessica Philips was the first woman from the LGBTQIA+ community to be elected to the McHenry County Board. In our nation, Kamala Harris became the first Black woman to serve as vice president and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court as the first Black woman to have a seat on that most esteemed bench.

This county board election is one for the history books. The McHenry County Courthouse was established in 1857. In this election we will have the opportunity for the first time in 165 years to elect a highly esteemed, intelligent, dedicated woman of color to the board — Gloria Van Hof.

Gloria Van Hof is a leader like no other. With attributes of outstanding integrity, compassion, truth and service, Gloria Van Hof is an extraordinary first that our county has been waiting for. Let’s make “herstory” together for a better McHenry County and vote for Gloria Van Hof.

Amanda Hall

Lakewood