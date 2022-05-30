Letter: It will take more than laws

Parents’ worst nightmare has happened again. Leaders lead and implement solutions to avoid tragedies like school shootings and violence. Employing logic and common sense appears to be a foreign concept to our legislators. But it will take more than laws (especially when not enforced) to stop the murder of our most innocent citizens. Universal background checks and eliminating access to bump stocks and assault rifles is necessary as well as banning the publication of ghost gun instructions but that is only one component of needed comprehensive solutions. Criminals and individuals suffering from mental illness typically won’t comply with laws. Federal, state and local community government must incorporate more tools into their safety plans to deter violence in our schools and society at large. Risk management and mediation steps should be part of any anti-violence program including access control analysis, consideration of in-school security personal, active shooter training, etc. And depriving offenders of the notoriety they seek by not identifying them will eliminate a primary motivator for committing unimaginable acts of violence. Media (social, print, TV and radio) monitor hate speech and arbitrarily take action against supposed perpetrators. They need to use their tools and algorithms to identify potential violent offenders and dangerous events and alert authorities. But the most important influencers are active parents who too often seem to be absent. My daughter is a CPS teacher, and my four granddaughters are/will attend Chicago Publics Schools to be educated and shouldn’t have to worry about their safety. Unfortunately, the times when I grew up are the by gone years, but some things should remain the same such as being a kid with the freedom to enjoy life and attend school safely.

Jeff Shoemaker

Lake in the Hills