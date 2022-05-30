Letter: Gun violence affects teacher shortage

As a longtime educator and current substitute teacher in McHenry County, I have had to practice active-shooter drills with a classroom of children. Just pretending makes kids nervous and teachers scared. Then COVID-19 came along and we were afraid of getting sick and bringing the virus home. We needed online learning to prevent the spread of the virus.

Now, the gun violence is increasing with the slaughter of children and their teachers in a Texas school, so the fear is palpable again. How many more teachers are going to resign for fear of being killed in their school? The increasing gun violence is leading to a massive teacher shortage, which will lead to more online learning, which requires more childcare, which leads to more job loss and more poverty.

Do you see where this is going?

Linda Morton

Harvard