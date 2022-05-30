Letter: Candidate attack ads

I just received yet another candidate attack ad in the mail. I am a registered voter that just wants facts. If you are running for a state or federal office, tell me what you stand for and your position on issues. Be honest about who you are. I don’t want your opinion of your adversary. If you are a judge, tell me about your credentials that you feel will make you a good fit for the position. The recent elections have become the worst form of mudslinging that I have encountered in the 50 years I have been voting.

Pat Corbley

Crystal Lake



