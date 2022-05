Regarding the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transsexual, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, Plus flag debate, there isn’t a flag pole tall enough for all the flags of all the acronymic organizations that claim to represent the interests of this or that type of person. So, until someone plants a flag pole on top of the U.S. Capitol and raises it up to the moon, how about we just settle on the American flag to represent us all, no matter our special interests, preferences or genetic make-up.

Dan Parker

McHenry