Letter: Vote for Sean Casten

It is undeniable that climate change is the existential crisis of our time. Yet, how many political leaders have the courage and tenacity to push for strong action to protect our children’s future on this planet? Sean Casten, running for reelection in the U.S. 6th Congressional District, is one of few such leaders.

Casten has a vision for meaningful action on climate change. He has secured funding for clean battery storage, electrical grid resiliency and research on low-carbon industrial technologies. He introduced legislation to end senseless oil and gas subsidies, and bills to expedite transition to a clean energy economy. Casten, a scientist with wide experience in clean energy, has been recognized as an expert voice through his work on the Select Committee on the climate crises.

We need Sean Casten in Congress now, more than ever.

Peter Swenson

Fox River Grove