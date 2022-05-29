Letter: Support for Casten

In talking to my 95-year-old mother about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, she instantly flashed back to 50 years ago when she was a registered nurse and abortions were illegal. Her vivid descriptions of women in emergency rooms after being butchered in unsafe, back-alley abortions were sobering. She described the painful damage to women’s psyches that resulted from being raped, abandoned and condemned by people who didn’t understand their abuse. Mom described women who attempted suicide and wondered how many women died from poor medical care or suicide. She was saddened that within her lifetime, because of a minority of activists and political carpetbaggers, these horrors could return.

Spouting pro-life language while turning a blind eye to the needs of women forced to give birth is easy. The truth is that pro-life advocacy for the unborn ends at birth. They take no responsibility to help the child or mother following birth. Social injustice exists when women with means get safe abortions, while poor women are forced to give birth and left with the life-long responsibilities alone.

Sean Casten is pro-choice and works to protect women’s rights to choose. He cosponsored the Women’s Health Protection Act and other women’s legislation. He’s endorsed by Planned Parenthood, NARAL, and pro-choice activists. When the Court’s draft was leaked, Sean raised funds to fight the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Re-electing Sean Casten gives hope to all women.

Bruce Lane

Cary