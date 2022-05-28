Letter: Who is to blame?

Following the latest school shooting in Texas, if I see one more comment about how guns aren’t the problem, people are, my head will explode. We’ve listened to the gun lobby and their paid shills in Congress come up with one excuse after another for not doing anything on gun control. “It’s a mental illness problem.” “The current laws are not being enforced.” “It’s wrong to blame gun owners for one bad apple.” “My right to bear weapons of mass destruction trumps your right to live a safe and peaceful life.” It makes me sick. The country is going in the wrong direction.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin



