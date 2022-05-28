Letter: What abortion ban means

Our anti-choice friends are celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade. For years they have railed against a woman’s right to choose abortion, shown us pictures of bloody fetuses and appealed to voters’ emotions. But they haven’t been honest about what a ban on abortion means.

Consider the case of Savita H., the pregnant 31-year-old dentist, who died in a hospital in Ireland where she was being treated for a miscarriage. Seventeen weeks pregnant, Savita was admitted to the hospital and told she was having a miscarriage. She was also told that because Ireland is “a Catholic country” it would be illegal to terminate the pregnancy while the fetus still had a heartbeat. This applied to Savita even though she was not Catholic. She waited days for the heartbeat to stop. By the time the contents of her womb were removed, she had an infection and died of septicemia the next day.

Voters, as you make your decision in the upcoming midterm elections, be aware that abortion bans don’t improve women’s healthcare — they jeopardize it. Abortions as they are done today are safe and the only entities that should get to decide if it’s necessary are a woman and her doctor. You or your daughters might find yourself in Savita’s position. It will can happen right here in McHenry County.

Anna Gifford

Huntley