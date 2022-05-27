Letter: Nancy Rotering for Illinois Supreme Court

Nancy Rotering is a candidate for Illinois Supreme Court in the second Judicial District.

NANCY has 30 years of experience as an attorney. She is a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School, has an MBA from Northwestern and a BA from Stanford in economics. She practiced law with McDermott, Will & Emery focusing on healthcare fraud and abuse.

A Democrat in their third term as mayor of Highland Park, Nancy built a culture of transparency, collaboration and ethics. After the Sandy Hook tragedy, she fought to ban military-style assault weapons in her city. The NRA appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but Nancy and the citizens of Highland Park prevailed.

In 2013 Nancy was honored as the Rotary Humanitarian of the Year.

Nancy said she is running for the Illinois Supreme Court to “ensure access to justice for all. ... My mission is to uphold the rule of law and make sure that all Illinoisans have an unbiased, fair and balanced adjudication of the major cases facing our state.”

Republicans see this race as an opportunity to undo Democratic policy gains in Illinois, just as they did by packing the U.S. Supreme Court.

As an Illinois Supreme Court Justice, Nancy will reflect Illinois values.

Early voting started May 19, the primary is June 28. Please vote for Nancy Rotering for Illinois Supreme Court.

Helen Torscher

Crystal Lake