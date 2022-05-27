Letter: ‘Enough is enough’

When will we as a nation stand up against the gun lobby? Yes you have a right to bear arms but not at the expense of the innocent grocery shoppers and our school children. It is time to put aside our differences and look at what is happening over and over again. Weapons that have unlimited bullets traveling at unimaginable speeds are ripping our country apart. Enough is enough. Time to ban weapons of war or at the very least ban the high capacity magazines, have universal background checks and common sense laws to protect the most vulnerable, our children. I find it so disturbing that we can fight to ban abortions and at the same time say any life lost to gun violence isn’t as sacred.

Gail Albers

Woodstock