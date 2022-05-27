Letter: Don’t fall for political games

Is it just me, or have others also gotten tired of the political games?

Take the elections for McHenry County sheriff’s office between Tony Colatorti and Robb Tadelman. A while back, a Woodstock attorney was charged with vandalizing numerous political campaign signs for Tony Colatorti. You would think an attorney would know better.

Then Colatorti was taken to court because it was said he was not qualified for the job despite his many years of experience and education. Even after the first court unanimously deemed him qualified, the decision was appealed to a higher court, who also deemed him qualified.

Even if you know nothing about the candidates, look at the actions taken. Colatorti had the vandal prosecuted and is successfully standing his ground in court for what he knows to be true. To me, that sounds like what a law enforcement leader does.

And it’s not just that, look at the money spent, yours and mine, on keeping the peace and doing the right thing.

Don’t fall for political games, look at the actions people take.

Frank Vizza

Lake in the Hills