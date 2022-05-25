Letter: Confused religious symbolism

The cover photo that was selected to accompany the May 21 Northwest Herald is irresponsible. The story focuses around members of the Jehovah Witness church, however the image on the cover prominently displays a rosary. A rosary is most closely associated with the Roman Catholic faith.

To select this image shows a lack of proper fact checking. It is extremely disappointing to this long-time subscriber, especially since the weekend edition is supposed to be a more robust, well-circulated edition.

Valerie Cuchna

Crystal Lake



