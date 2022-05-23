Letter: Redistricting grief

No longer in the 6th Congressional District and unable to vote for Sean Casten, my stages of grief were immediate.

Denial. “This has to be a mistake. I must vote for there presentative who held over 50 town halls to provide expert information and honest, no-holds-barred opportunities to ask the hard questions on important issues! I have to vote for the only public servant who called me personally to ask me what was on my mind!”

Anger. Then I became angry. How dare they forbid me from voting for a public servant who:

Fights hard for a woman’s right to choose the health care best for her.

Works to assure that all citizens have the unfettered right to vote.

Fights to protect individuals from predatory online investments.

From day one, ethically placed all of his investments in a blind management arrangement.

Bargaining. Gradually, I thought, “If I act, the grief will leave.” I volunteered to help his work to:

Lead on climate change and implementing the Select Climate Crisis Committee’s work.

Protect the right of workers to organize, to protect seniors, to strengthen social security and to raise the minimum wage.

Protect health care for all by improving the ACA, lowering prescription drug prices like insulin, and protecting the health of mothers.

Promote his belief that LGBTQ+ rights are human rights that must be protected.

Acceptance and hope. I have finally accepted that Sean Casten will always work to serve the people of our local municipalities. I hope voters will know that Sean’s integrity, strong advocacy for working families, and results-focused actions always place service to his constituents above self. Sean Casten’s strong local perspective is built upon a long-range visionary thinking. A vote for Sean Casten is a vote to support yourself and your family for now and for the future.

Bruce Lane

Cary