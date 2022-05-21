Letter: Parental Notice of Abortion

Parental Notice of Abortion is designed to shame young women, not support them. Did you know that Illinois law permits pregnant minors to make all other medical decisions without involving a parent or going to court for a judicial waiver? A pregnant minor can decide to continue her pregnancy and give birth, can consent to medical care including cesarean section, and can place her child for adoption, all without involving a parent. Only if she chooses to have an abortion - a safe procedure - does the government force her to tell her family or a judge.

Thank you, state Rep. Suzanne Ness and Gov. JB Pritzker for recognizing that young women can been trusted with the abortion decision as well as decisions surrounding childbirth. Repealing the Parental Notice of Abortion Act was the right thing to do.

Paula Yensen

Lake in the Hills