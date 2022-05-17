Letter: Time is now to enter the McHenry County Fair

Everyone can have an entry in the McHenry County Fair, Aug. 2-7. You don’t have a cow or pig? No problem, there are no animals in Buildings E and F, just people’s creations and products. From children 7 years and under (with help) to juniors 8 to 13 and 14 to 19 and adults ages unlimited, there’s a place to enter in the fair.

There are many areas in art, crafts, needlepoint, sewing, baking, writing, honey, antiques (item 60 to 99 years old, and over 100 years old), flowers, vegetables and photography.

Go online at mchenrycountyfair.com or call the office at 815-338-5315 for information.

You have time to get your entries ready, so come and be part of the McHenry County Fair. It’s fun.

Judith Porter

McHenry