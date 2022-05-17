Letter: Pritzker deserves another term

Ken Griffin’s candidate, Richard Irvin, says what Gov. JB Pritzker has done to Illinois is criminal. Really?

Pritzker took on the state’s miserable record on economic stability by enacting balanced budgets every year and getting credit upgrades for the first time in two decades, lowering interest rates and improving Illinois’ finances.

While we’re at it, he paid down the state’s bill backlog and eliminated the late bill payment, saving taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

Pritzker backed the Fair Tax referendum, which would have helped distribute that tax burden equitably, but that was fought tooth-and-nail by the richest man in the state — Ken Griffin.

Everybody complains about property taxes. I know because I have knocked on plenty of doors. Homeowners are the ones who pay for public schools through property taxes. If the Fair Tax referendum would have passed, this burden could have been shared by all residents by lowering property taxes and giving schools a broader base of funding. Ken Griffin spent $52 million on propaganda ads that duped 52% of voters to vote no on Fair Tax. Mr. Griffin didn’t want that to go forward because, as a person in the top 1% of income, he would have had to pay his fair share. Instead, you still pay high property taxes and Griffin keeps his tax break.

I will vote for JB Pritzker, not Griffin’s candidate, because Pritzker has been a real leader, fights for the 99% and deserves another term. Actions speak louder than words.

Dave Trost

McHenry