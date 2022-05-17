Letter: Importance of critical thinking

I read Mary Hood’s letter to the editor published on May 11. I applaud her comments and agree whole-heartedly that there is a serious lack of critical thinking in this country. I do believe most educators try to put forth the effort to teach critical thinking skills, but with the political push to address cultural diversity and implicit bias, there is less and less time to focus on underlying, but very critical, skills like critical thinking. All educators, including school support personnel (school psychologists, social workers, speech language pathologists, school nurses, etc.) have been trained to recognize and respect individuality, cultural diversity and ethnic uniqueness in students. It is implicit in their training programs. So, requiring educators and school support personnel to spend more time training in these areas instead of being able to focus on learning experiences targeting how to teach important foundational skills for a successful, meaningful life (like critical thinking, other executive functions, being respectful, how to truly listen to others, etc.), will result in teachers and students spending less time on what is really important. Educators and school support personnel must always think critically and “on their feet” because they have to, it’s inherent in their roles. Witnessing critical thinking in the public, from politicians, and in the media is certainly a rare occurrence these days.

Karen Kockler

Woodstock