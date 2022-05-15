Letter: Religion is not law

Since the leak of Justice Alito’s decision to end Roe v. Wade, I’ve had the opportunity to see an interview with Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, and to read an opinion piece by Amy Gehrke, executive director of Illinois Right To Life. Both organizations are stridently ant-abortion. I have a few thoughts based on their comments.

First, the argument that human life begins at conception is a religious one, not based on science but faith. Codifying anti-abortion bills into federal law would be a violation of the Establishment Clause of the Constitution. Second, no matter how much anti-abortionists try and provide numbers to the contrary, the majority of Americans support legal abortions in the first trimester. Third, by using terms like “unborn child.” or “unborn boys and girls,” as ex-vice president Mike Pence did recently, anti-abortionists are precluding discussion of when the fetus actually does become a human life.

Simply put, Christian Nationalists want to impose their religious views on the rest of us. Abortion is only the tip of the iceberg.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin